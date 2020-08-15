Guj HC launches e-services for filing cases, knowing status

The Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court on Saturday launched two new e-services to facilitate e-filing of cases and getting to know their status for lawyers, litigants and public. Chief Justice Vikram Nath launched new e-filing and "EmailMyCaseStatus" services on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, and also directed to start five exclusive counters for physical case filing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a release stated.

The e-filing software, developed by the eCommittee of the Supreme Court, will be implemented for the Gujarat High Court from Saturday onwards, it was stated. The service will be available on the portal, http://efiling.ecourts.gov.in/, it said.

Initially, the service will be available for filing of criminal miscellaneous application (CrMA) and special criminal application (SCrA) for criminal cases, and PILs, admiralty suits, first appeals, letters patent appeals and tax appeals for civil cases, it said. Advocates registered with the IT cell of the High Court will require to get themselves registered on the e- filing portal, the release said.

The court also launched the 'EmailMyCaseStatus' service, which is activated after online registration. The facility "may be the first of its kind in the country", whereby anyone will be able to get automatic updates about their case directly on email, the court said in the release.

The court had launched the facility of filing cases through email to designated email addresses on March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice Nath also directed to start five exclusive counters within the court premises for physical filing of cases between 11 am and 2 pm on all working days, it was stated.

The Chief Justice also launched an ebook compiling salient judgments of the High Court while exclusively working through video conference, and similar ebooks will be released every quarter, the release stated..