Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first, women CRPF personnel deployed for security duties on I-Day in Srinagar

Meanwhile, stringent security arrangements were made in and around Srinagar city for Independence Day celebrations in the wake of militant attack in Naugam area on Friday that left two police personnel dead and another injured. Security forces had sealed all entry points leading towards Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:21 IST
In a first, women CRPF personnel deployed for security duties on I-Day in Srinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, women personnel of the CRPF were deployed for security duties on Independence Day in Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Dressed in the camouflage combat uniform, the gun-toting women personnel of the paramilitary force were deployed in the Kothibagh police station area, mainly comprising the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and surrounding areas.

"We are from the 232 Battalion of CRPF. We have been in law and order as well as security related duties before... So this is nothing new for us," a woman constable of the CRPF, deployed at Lambert Lane on Residency Road, told PTI. She said they do not feel any lesser than their male colleagues as they all undergo the same training.

The women CRPF personnel had arrived in the Valley as part of security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra, which was cancelled at the last moment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, stringent security arrangements were made in and around Srinagar city for Independence Day celebrations in the wake of militant attack in Naugam area on Friday that left two police personnel dead and another injured.

Security forces had sealed all entry points leading towards Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, officials said. Police and other security personnel were deployed on high rise buildings in many places of the city to keep a hawk-eye vigil on any suspicious movement, they said.

The perimeter area around security installations across the valley, including army camps, was sealed immediately after the Naugam attack on Friday. The officials said all necessary steps were taken to prevent the militants from carrying out any further attacks aimed at disrupting the Independence Day celebrations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

On I-Day, PM announces govt's plans for environmental protection

From saving Gangetic dolphins and Asiatic lions along the lines of Project Tiger to making Ladakh carbon neutral and reducing pollution in 100 selected cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of plans to protect the environm...

Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

Pope Francis called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, urging them not to let a dispute over a dam on the Nile lead to conflict. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built some 15 km 9 miles from Ethi...

Cycling-Tour champion Bernal pulls out of Criterium du Dauphine

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal did not start the penultimate stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 153.5-km mountain trek from Ugine to Megeve on Saturday. The Colombian was seventh overall after losing a bit of ground to leader Primoz...

HC orders Nagpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh to Shoma Sen

The Bombay High Court has directed Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University to pay Rs five lakh to Shoma Sen, a former professor arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, towards her retirement benefits. A division bench of Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020