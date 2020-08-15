Left Menu
Six Delhi Prisons personnel get Correctional Service Medals

Mohammad Aslam, Head Warder in Delhi Prisons, has been awarded the President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Services on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Deputy Superintendents Raman Sharma and Prashant Kumar Verma, Head Warders Sanjay Kumar, Ved Prakash and Om Prakash have been awarded Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Services, an official statement said. The officials were given the honour for their outstanding performance in reformative and rehabilitative activities being run for the welfare of inmates in Delhi Prisons, it said.

The officials were given the honour for their outstanding performance in reformative and rehabilitative activities being run for the welfare of inmates in Delhi Prisons, it said. In her career of 24 years, Deputy Superintendent Raman Sharma rigorously worked for the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. Apart from this, she led her team to make the surroundings clean under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She also took an initiative to prepare a drama club with the name ‘Mein Saksham Hoon’ and under the banner, she organised Nukkar Natak raising various social issues, the statement said.

Deputy Superintendent Prashant Kumar Verma had joined Tihar Jail in 1998 and since then has been working tremendously for the prisons department. He was also the Member of the Committee constituted by Home Department, GNCT of Delhi for framing long pending Prisons Rules, which are now known as Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018. At present, he is working in the capacity of Officer-in charge (Legal), Prisons Headquarters, it said. Head Warder Ved Prakash, after recovering from coronavirus, helped the administration and offered his service to guide and motivate COVID-19 affected inmates for their speedy recovery, the statement said.

All the above officials have also been recognised by the Prisons Department for their excellent and efficient work, and have been awarded by the senior officers in the form of Appreciation letter or Commendation Roll, it added. PTI NIT SRY

