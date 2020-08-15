Left Menu
Independence day celebrated in Telangana amid COVID-19 pandemic

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his BJP counterpart Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the celebrations in their party offices. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina circle in the city..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday led the 74th Independence day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at his camp office-cum-official residence here, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Rao also paid floral tributes at the 'Amara Veerula Sthupam' (martyrs memorial) at the parade ground in the city, an official release said.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy and other officials were present at the event held in Pragati Bhavan. At the High Court here, Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan unfurled the tricolor to mark the occasion.

In his address, Chauhan said the last five months have been trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Telangana High Court is the only HC, where all the nine benches functioned through video conferencing during the period. "I am proud to say that while the Indian judiciary tried to adjust to the new normal, it was the high court of Telangana which was in the forefront.

Thanks to the cooperation of my learned brothers and sisters, to the cooperation of all the lawyers, to the cooperation of the members of the registry and the staff, that Telangana high court was the first and only high court that ran all its nine benches through video conferencing for the last 5 months," he said. "I am indebted to all of you for your untiring support during these critical months," he added.

I-Day celebrations were also held at government offices and headquarters of political parties including TRS, the AIMIM, opposition Congress, BJP and Telugu Desam by hoisting the national flag. State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his BJP counterpart Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the celebrations in their party offices.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina circle in the city.

