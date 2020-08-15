Left Menu
Low-key Independence Day celebrations in Kerala amid pandemic

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the national flag in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under self-quarantine.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 74th Independence Day celebrations in Kerala on Saturday were low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the national flag in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under self-quarantine.

Surendran also received the guard of honour from a parade led by Shanghumugham Assistant Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre. The march past was avoided in view of the COVID-19 situation and the function ended within 10 minutes.

One platoon each from the Border Security Force, Special Armed Police, Kerala Armed Police Fifth Battalion, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, NCC Senior Division Army (Boys) and NCC Senior Wing Army (Girls) attended the parade at the central stadium here. The band from the Special Armed Police and the Kerala Armed Police Fifth Battalion was also present.

During the function, an Indian Air Force helicopter showered petals. As the COVID-19 health protocol was in place, children and elderly persons were not allowed.

"Independence Day celebrations are an opportunity to remember the long struggle for freedom which we achieved through sacrifice, tolerance and in a non-violent manner and also to pay homage to the heroes who led us to it," Surendran said in his address. He further said the country was able to become the largest democracy in the world because of its unity in diversity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, in a message, urged people to move towards the day when the nation emerges as what he said was a spectrum of pluralism. "Let us move towards a day when all human beings will be equal," Vijayan tweeted.

Minister K Krishnankutty hoisted the flag in Palakkad district while Minister J Mercykutty Amma spoke at the function at Pathanamthitta. Ministers E Chandrasekharan, M M Mani, P Thilothaman, Thomas Isaac and K Raju hoisted the flag at Kasaragod, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam respectively.

At Wayanad, district collector Dr Adeela Abdullah hoisted the tricolour as Minister Kadannappaly Ramachandran, who was scheduled to attend the event, went on self-quarantine on Friday evening. Meanwhile, an image of a youth under quarantine in Malappuram district, who was part of the rescue operations at recent plane crash site, hoisting the national flag at a isolation centre has gone viral.

