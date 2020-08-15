A new book looks at a decade of protests in India through speeches, lectures and letters related to several of these events and issues. From the Anna Hazare movement to 'award wapsi', from farmers' marches to the anti-citizenship law protests and from constitutional rights to the right to dissent, the past few years have witnessed a number of protests in the country.

The anthology, published by HarperCollins India, includes the voices of Anna Hazare, Nayantara Sahgal, Kanhaiya Kumar, Romila Thapar, P Sainath, Mahua Moitra and Ramachandra Guha among others. "Protest and dissent have been the defining features of the past decade in India... The voices in this anthology speak of dissent but also of hope - the hope to be the change and the hope to build a better nation. It's an ode to the courage and valour of every individual who stands up to be counted," says commissioning editor Ridhima Kumar.

According to publisher Diya Kar, this book is the voice of a nation fighting for its rights and is mandatory reading.