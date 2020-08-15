Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Saturday. According to the MeT department, 250 mm rainfall was recorded in Jamwa Ramgarh near Jaipur in the last 24 hours, which was the highest in the state. Meanwhile, Haipur received 18 cm rainfall, followed by Amber (15 cm), Bassi (13 cm), Pisangan in Ajmer (11 cm) and Srimadhopur (10 cm), it said.

Kota, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur and many areas of Bharatpur also received showers, the MeT department said. An alert of heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur district in next 24 hours was issued by the Meteorological department.