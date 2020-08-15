Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, demands inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect in Eighth schedule

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:05 IST
CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, demands inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect in Eighth schedule
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. In his letter, the Chief Minister said that it has been twenty years of the formation of Chhattisgarh as the 26th state of the Indian Republic, but in terms of culture, the state has a separate identity in ancient history.

"Chhattisgarhi dialect has a history of its own. The grammar of the dialect, prepared by Hiralal Kavyopadhyay and edited and translated by George AK Grierson, was published in the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1890. A wide range of quality literature of Chhattisgarh is also available and it is continuously increasing," he said. He said that Chhattisgarhi sub-dialects and some other languages are also prevalent in Chhattisgarh, but the majority of the people in the state use Chhattisgarhi as a language and it is also a language of communication with other regional dialects.

"Apart from Hindi, Chhattisgarhi has been adopted as a state official language used for official purposes and also Chhattisgarhi Official Language Day is celebrated every year on 28 November in the state. The Chhattisgarh Official Language Commission has also been constituted to preserve the tradition, development and development of the overall linguistic diversity of the state according to the public sentiment and necessity," he said. He said it has been conveyed by the Central Government that the inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and other languages of the country in the Eighth Schedule is under consideration.

"In this perspective, in accordance with the sentiment of 2.75 crore people of Chhattisgarh state, you are requested that keeping in view the prosperity and public goodness of Chhattisgarh, it is necessary to include Chhattisgarhi in the Eighth Schedule," he said in his letter to PM Modi. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to consider the inclusion of Chhattisgarhi language and take quick and positive decisions in accordance with the sentiments of the people of the state.

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution consists of the Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri. Of these languages, 14 were initially included in the Constitution. The Sindhi language was added in 1967. Thereafter three more languages Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali were included in 1992. Subsequently Bodo, Dogri, Maithili and Santhali were added in 2004.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German health minister warns against party holidaysThe German health minister said on Saturday party holidays were irresponsible as he defended a decision to declare nearly all of Spain,...

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nations coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and sim...

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced its next original series Zidd, featuring actors Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead. Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narrate the inspiring...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. calls for credible probe into overwhelming Beirut blastThe United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020