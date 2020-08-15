Left Menu
Kejriwal urges people to donate oximeters to help villages in fight against COVID-19

We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterlands. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen.

In his address to AAP volunteers, Kejriwal said lives of people can be saved through these oximeters. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said.

The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus. "In Delhi, home isolation helped us in fighting against COVID19. The home isolation model can be implemented by other state governments too. For example, if there are 10,000 cases and only 1,000 are severe, then they can be taken to hospitals while the remaining 9,000 can get their treatment at home. It helps in saving 9,000 beds," Kejriwal added.

