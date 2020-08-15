Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP MLA Vijay Mishra arrested by Bhadoi police for role in criminal case

A Bhadohi police team form Uttar Pradesh on Saturday arrested Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, detained by Madhya Pradesh police in Agar Malwa on its request for the lawmaker alleged involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, said an official.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:36 IST
UP MLA Vijay Mishra arrested by Bhadoi police for role in criminal case
The MLA, belonging to Nishad Party, currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past. Image Credit: ANI

A Bhadohi police team form Uttar Pradesh on Saturday arrested Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, detained by Madhya Pradesh police in Agar Malwa on its request for the lawmaker alleged involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, said an official. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said after arresting the MLA, his district police team, led by Dy SP Kalu Singh, produced him in a court at Agar Malwa and is bringing him here on transit remand.

Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a UP MLC, and son Vishnu Mishra were booked on a complaint by his relative under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 4. The MLA, belonging to Nishad Party, currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

He would be produced before a court here on Sunday, the SP added. Mishra was detained by MP police team on Friday on a request by Bhadohi police. He was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain when he was detained in Agar Malwa.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pays tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. H...

Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020