Awards galore for Noida cops on 74th Independence Day

Eleven police personnel, including two officers, deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar were awarded the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police's honours for their service on the 74th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday. Three police personnel– Sub-Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Yadav and head constables Suresh Pal and Yatendra–were awarded the DGP's “Sarahneey Seva Samman Chinha”, the officials said. Assitant Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Shraddha and Additional DeputyCommissioner ofPolice (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey were given the DGP's commendation disc (silver) for their operational services. Head Constables Bharat Singh, Anuruddh Kumar; and constables Sarvesh Kumar and Amit Kumar were also honoured with the DGP's commendation disc (silver), according to a police spokesperson. Sub-Inspector Nasir Ali Zaidi and Head Constable Ashok Kumar were also honoured with the commendation disc (silver), the spokesperson said. They all were honoured by district police chief Alok Singh during a ceremony at headquarters to mark the day, the official said. Deputy Jailor Pradeep Kumar, Head Warder Narendra Pal and Jail Warder Vipin Kumar of the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar were also honoured for their services on Independence Day

PAC's 49th battalion personnel Anil Kumar Mishra, Ram Saran and Sayyad Ali Abbas besides Special Task Force Noida unit's Akshay Parveer Kumar Tyagi and Fire Department's leading fireman Netrapal were also honoured for their service, the officials said.