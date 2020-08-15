Colonel's widow becomes Deputy Collector, submits report

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI): The widow of Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the recent violent clash with the Chinese troops, has submitted a report on her joining as Deputy Collector. Santoshi was appointed to the post and handed over the report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday, an official press release said here.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision, Santoshi was appointed as Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department. The state government handed over the letter of her appointment on July 22, and also allotted her a house site besides cheques for Rs 5 crore as ex-gratia when the Chief Minister visited the bereaved family.

The 39-year-old Colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 during the clash with the Chinese troops..