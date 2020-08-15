Left Menu
ICG commences synergised joint patrol and training with Marine Police

Indian Coast Guard has commenced Joint Coastal Patrol (JCP) by embarking Marine Police personnel onboard ICG ships to develop synergy and provide sea training to officers for enhanced coastal security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:08 IST
According to a press release, JCP is being instituted to enable implementation of the Coastal Security Scheme (CSS) through capacity building of Marine Police in the overall Coastal Security Construct. Image Credit: ANI

It informed that with the implementation of joint patrol, Marine Police personnel will consolidate adequate trained staff enhancing their overall operational efficiency. "The effort is aimed at developing the existing capabilities of the Marine Police towards Coastal Security," it said.

"JCP would also enable in addressing issues of communication, interoperability, attaining sea-legs and joint investigation procedures by Marine Police. The endeavour includes classroom instructions and on the job training onboard ICG ships," stated the release while adding that the ICG would provide hands-on experience to Marine Police personnel on various aspects of safety, navigation, maintenance, law enforcement, surveillance and investigation at sea within territorial waters that fall under the jurisdiction of respective states. (ANI)

