Delhi: Two arrested for impersonating railway officials from Hazrat Nizamuddin station

Two persons, impersonating railway officials, were arrested from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 05:36 IST
Delhi: Two arrested for impersonating railway officials from Hazrat Nizamuddin station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, impersonating railway officials, were arrested from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday, the police said. The security at the station was heightened in view of the Independence Day. Tickets and IDs of passengers were being checked at the main entry gate to prevent any unauthorised entry.

The two were asked to stop and introduce themselves during checking before entering the railway station for boarding the Golden Temple Express. It is then that their behaviour raised suspicion. The officials found out that both their IDs were forged and they were impersonating railway employees.

A case was registered and they were taken into custody. On sustained interrogation, it was found that one of them identified as Martand Rubab Kamble (21) earlier worked with a railway vendor and in a cyber cafe. He was, therefore, well aware of the railway operations and way to disguise as a railway employee and travel far-flung destinations. He made a fake railway employee ID and started travelling, DCP railway Harinder Singh said.

Both the accused confessed that they used fake IDs for free railway journeys and operate as vendors in running trains. The other was identified as Omkar Bairagi Waghmode (20) and they are cousins.

Further investigation was underway, the police said. (ANI)

