Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhati's death case: Police

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV footage. Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were "following" her two-wheeler and harassing her, while police said that some people were "trying to twist the narrative of the incident". "It appears that after the body reached her Deri Scanar village, some people tried to twist the narrative of the incident. Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (for studying in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people," Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh had said on Thursday.