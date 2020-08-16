Left Menu
DMRC begins preliminary work on fifth metro bridge over Yamuna river

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has commenced preliminary work on the fifth Metro bridge over the Yamuna river.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:10 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) commenced preliminary work on the fifth Metro bridge over river Yamuna (Photo source: DMRC). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has commenced preliminary work on the fifth Metro bridge over the Yamuna river. The 560 metre-long bridge will connect the Soorghat metro station and Sonia Vihar metro station of the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, the DMRC said in a release on Sunday.

After carrying out a geotechnical investigation at the location of proposed piers, the activity of casting of test piles is in progress. The new bridge will be constructed between two existing bridges on Yamuna -- Wazirabad Bridge and Signature Bridge.

This will be the first-ever Metro bridge over the Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction method. "A cantilever is a rigid structural element which extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. Typically it extends from a flat, vertical surface such as a wall or pier, to which it must be firmly attached. Cantilever construction allows overhanging structures without additional support," the DMRC said.

The design of the bridge was finalised using the 'Building Information Modeling' (BIM) technology. With the help of this technology, a 3D model of the bridge was uploaded with intricate details of the proposed structure. This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385 metres downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213 metres upstream of existing Signature Bridge.

"All mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies have been obtained for the construction of the bridge. DMRC is committed to fulfilling the conditions given by the Principal Committee on the Yamuna for construction of the bridge," the release said. All the construction activities are being carried out with minimum effect on the floodplains. The floodplain that may be impacted by the construction of bridge alignment in the Yamuna flood plain/pillars will be restored, it stated.

"The muck/debris generated would be disposed off scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed on the floodplains," the DMRC further said. (ANI)

