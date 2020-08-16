Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Railway staff help woman deliver baby girl on Independence Day

The Central Railway staff on Saturday helped a 25-year old woman passenger travelling on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train deliver a baby girl, a press statement from Railways read.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:11 IST
Central Railway staff help woman deliver baby girl on Independence Day
Central Railway staff helped a 25-year old woman passenger travelling on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train deliver a baby girl on Independence Day. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway staff on Saturday helped a 25-year old woman passenger travelling on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train deliver a baby girl, a press statement from Railways read. The woman identified as Dolly Sani had boarded the train at Kozhikode and suddenly developed labour pains when the train reached Panvel (Raigad).

Both the mother and baby girl have been shifted to a hospital by the station staff. The railway officials later contacted and informed Sani's husband about her delivery.

The Central Railway has termed the incident as an Independence Day gift by the Indian Railways to a fellow citizen. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...

Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch

Lebanons top Christian cleric called on Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a government formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling political class after the vast explosion in Beiruts port threw the nation into turmoil. Th...

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the games governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket...

Man kills wife after argument in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 25-year-old labourer allegedly killed his wife in Rajasthans Bundi district after she said there was nothing left to eat at home. The incident took place on Friday evening in Dara Ka Nayagaun village under Dablana police station limits.Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020