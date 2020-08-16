Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intense 'Sunday' lockdown shuts TN

Only health care services and milk supplies were operational as Tamil Nadu implemented a complete lockdown on Sunday with people staying at their homes and roads getting deserted.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:36 IST
Intense 'Sunday' lockdown shuts TN

Only health care services and milk supplies were operational as Tamil Nadu implemented a complete lockdown on Sunday with people staying at their homes and roads getting deserted. Cargo vehicles alone could be seen on roads while police put up barricades and set up check posts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

A state police release here said Rs 20.61 crore fine has so far been levied against violators and 6.81 lakh vehicles seized for violations. Flouting of norms were reported from a couple of places of the state by some shopkeepers, who opened their stores defying the intense shutdown guidelines.

Action was taken, including against a few outlets that sold fish in Virudhunagar district. The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities, while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Government run TASMAC liquor outlets which reopened in May across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai, after closure on March 24, were also closed today like previous Sundays. Amma Canteens and health care services - hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work.

Personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detectpeople with flu like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfectiontasks were not halted..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday was named as the Premier Leagues Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign. The 2019-20 Premier League title was won by Liverpool, while Manchester City had finished in second place.During this...

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...

Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch

Lebanons top Christian cleric called on Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a government formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling political class after the vast explosion in Beiruts port threw the nation into turmoil. Th...

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the games governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020