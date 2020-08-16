Intense 'Sunday' lockdown shuts TN

Only health care services and milk supplies were operational as Tamil Nadu implemented a complete lockdown on Sunday with people staying at their homes and roads getting deserted. Cargo vehicles alone could be seen on roads while police put up barricades and set up check posts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

A state police release here said Rs 20.61 crore fine has so far been levied against violators and 6.81 lakh vehicles seized for violations. Flouting of norms were reported from a couple of places of the state by some shopkeepers, who opened their stores defying the intense shutdown guidelines.

Action was taken, including against a few outlets that sold fish in Virudhunagar district. The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities, while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Government run TASMAC liquor outlets which reopened in May across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai, after closure on March 24, were also closed today like previous Sundays. Amma Canteens and health care services - hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work.

Personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detectpeople with flu like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfectiontasks were not halted..