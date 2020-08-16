Left Menu
Centre, state govts not doing anything to prevent 'barbaric' rapes: Activist

Condemning the gang-rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogita Bhayana, on Sunday said that the culprits should be punished with the same brutality and slammed the centre and state governments of not doing anything to stop or prevent these 'barbaric' rapes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:48 IST
Women rights activist Yogita Bhayana (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the gang-rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogita Bhayana, on Sunday said that the culprits should be punished with the same brutality and slammed the centre and state governments of not doing anything to stop or prevent these 'barbaric' rapes. Bhayana who is also the founder of the NGO People Against Rapes in India (PARI), shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Seeing the way the shocking incident happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri, it seems that same should be done with the people involved in it, the people involved are not human, they have no right to live."

In the video, Bhayana criticised the governments of not showing enough seriousness about increasing incidents of rapes in the country and also not doing anything to prevent them. "Now, I don't even want to comment on such barbaric acts because rapes have become a joke in the country. It is because our governments don't show any seriousness on the matter, and don't do anything to prevent it," she said.

She added that such incidents are now occurring on a daily basis. "Incidents like this are quite common in states like UP where our girls are not safe, but the government claims to establish 'Ram Rajya'," she said.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA. (ANI)

