Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, 'wider conservative ecosystem' not aligned to Facebook: Amit Malviya

BJP and the 'wider conservative ecosystem' is not aligned to Facebook as the latter removed 700 pages aligned to a nationalist narrative in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, claimed BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 04:24 IST
BJP, 'wider conservative ecosystem' not aligned to Facebook: Amit Malviya
BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP and the 'wider conservative ecosystem' is not aligned to Facebook as the latter removed 700 pages aligned to a nationalist narrative in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, claimed BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya on Sunday. "It is ludicrous to suggest that the BJP and the wider conservative ecosystem is aligned to Facebook. In fact, the reverse is true. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, Facebook removed 700 pages. Most of them were aligned to a nationalist narrative," Malviya told ANI.

"The communities that they have taken down after that is also fairly large. There is no redressal whatsoever. Therefore to suggest that Facebook is aligned to BJP is absolutely untrue," he added. Malviya further slammed Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi for hate speech.

"As far as hate speech is concerned, Sonia Gandhi is at the forefront of it. Her divisive speech led to widescale rioting, death and destruction in Delhi. If Facebook has to address hate speech, they have to start with Sonia Gandhi," he said. "What constitutes hate speech or does not is decided by India's constitutional framework and extant rules and not the Congress," he added.

He attacked the Congress and the Left parties for espousing an 'incoherent narrative' in the face of waning popular support. "The Left continues to believe that they have the exclusive right to shape public discourse. But they have not realised that their popular support has slipped away. People today have opinions and they express it on social media," he said.

"This kind of rhetoric using friendly media to plant stories and try and build an incoherent narrative is not going to help the Congress party because they are struggling with a discredited leadership and waning popular support," he added. Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country.

The Congress MP also alleged that they spread fake news and hatred through these social media platforms to influence the electorate. "BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Rahul Gandhi tweeted citing a media report. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Researchers develop cell injection technique to help reverse vision loss

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's economy suffers record 27.8% contraction in April-June

Japans economy shrank an annualised 27.8 in April-June to mark the sharpest contraction on record, government data showed on Monday, underscoring the pain the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on the worlds third-largest economy. The preliminary ...

Escobar's HR lifts D-backs over Padres

Eduardo Escobars three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday in Phoenix. Escobar, whod hit just one home run and was batting .167 going i...

Piscotty drives in five as Oakland clubs Giants

Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics mauled the host San Francisco Giants 15-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of their Bay Area rivals. Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien joined Piscotty in homering ...

US STOCKS-Futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week

U.S. stock index futures indicate Wall Street will make moderate gains on Monday as retail earnings queue up and with housing data in the offing. Second-quarter earnings season is mostly over, with major retailers yet to post results. Walma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020