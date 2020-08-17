Odisha conducts more than 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in two days

Odisha conducted more than 1 lakh COVID-19 tests within the last two days as the state government continues to focus on improving the testing rate in the state to control COVID-19. The state is close to cross the significant milestone of one million total tests. The positivity rate in the state has come down drastically from 9.2 per cent a month ago to 5.5 per cent on August 16, the Odisha government said.

"Ganjam district leads the tests with 14,953 tests in two days, which is more than many states in the country. The positivity rate continues to fall in Ganjam to 3.6 per cent. This is a huge improvement in the situation of the district compared to a few weeks back," the state government said. The fatality rate in Odisha continues to be among the lowest in the country at around 0.58 per cent. It indicates the strength of the dedicated COVID care system of hospitals and COVID care centres and homes established across the state in every district, it added.

The government further said, "Odisha is probably the only state where the entire cost of treatment is provided free of cost, while maintaining high standards of treatment through unique partnerships with reputed private hospitals." (ANI)