Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for raping teenage girl in Sitapur

Three teenagers have been booked and arrested for raping a teenage girl at a village in the Biswan Police Station area of Sitapur in the intervening night of August 15 and August 16.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 06:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Medical examination of the victim has been conducted," Sitapur ASP (North) Rajiv Dikshit said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

