TMC MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, party sources said. He was 76. The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:59 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, party sources said. He was 76.
The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said. He died this morning, a senior party leader said.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.
