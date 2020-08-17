Left Menu
Development News Edition

Observe Muharram, celebtrate Ganesh puja at home, no event at public places allowed: Police Commissioner, Hyderabad

Observe Muharram, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and no procession, idol installation will be allowed, said Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Monday citing the orders of the government due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:23 IST
Observe Muharram, celebtrate Ganesh puja at home, no event at public places allowed: Police Commissioner, Hyderabad
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Observe Muharram, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and no procession, idol installation will be allowed, said Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Monday citing the orders of the government due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, IPS, put out a tweet urging people to stay at their homes on both the occasions and help in the fight against COVID-19.

"We care for your health and safety. Protect your family against COVID-19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly, all Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No Idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government. Keep yourself and the city safe," Kumar's tweet read. Both the events are scheduled to take place later in August. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fit...

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says she is ready to lead nation

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. Speaking in a video address from Lithuania,...

Captain Fresh raises USD 2.3 mn from investors to grow seafood supply chain biz

Freshwater fish and seafood supply chain platform Captain Fresh on Monday said it has raised USD 2.3 million over Rs 17 crore from investors, including Ankur Capital. In pre-series A round of funding, Incubate Fund India and Silicon Valley-...

INSIGHT-Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Until late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make plastic boxes for Ferrero Rocher praline chocolates and the plastic spoons tucked inside Kinder Joy eggs to scoop out the milky sweet cream inside.With a diploma in plastic mould technology...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020