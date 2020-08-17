Observe Muharram, celebtrate Ganesh puja at home, no event at public places allowed: Police Commissioner, Hyderabad

Observe Muharram, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and no procession, idol installation will be allowed, said Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Monday citing the orders of the government due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, IPS, put out a tweet urging people to stay at their homes on both the occasions and help in the fight against COVID-19.

"We care for your health and safety. Protect your family against COVID-19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly, all Ganesh puja has to be done at home. No Idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government. Keep yourself and the city safe," Kumar's tweet read. Both the events are scheduled to take place later in August. (ANI)