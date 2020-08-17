Left Menu
PM greets people at beginning of month of Chingam

17-08-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to people on Monday at the start of the Malayalam calendar's month of Chingam

"As the month of Chingam commences, my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it success, good health and prosperity for all," he said in a tweet

The prime minister tweeted the message in both English and Malayalam.

