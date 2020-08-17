Odisha records 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 62,294

Odisha on Monday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 62,294. "2,244 new COVID-19 cases, 1,550 recoveries reported in Odisha on August 16. The total number of cases stands at 62,294 including 19,612 active cases and 42,276 recovered cases," said Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha.

Out of the total cases, there are 19,612 active cases in the state. As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases.