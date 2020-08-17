Left Menu
President Ramaphosa extends condolences on passing of Paul David

“The passing of Paul David as the last member of the Consulate Six is a great loss to our country and especially to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, alongside whom he exerted himself in the trenches of struggle,” said President Ramaphosa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:32 IST
The President extended his condolences to the David family and the extensive network of friends and activists of the late veteran. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the passing of anti-apartheid activist Paul David who passed away on Thursday, 13 August 2020, at the age of 79.

David was an anti-apartheid activist and member of the Natal Indian Congress as well as the United Democratic Front. During his university days, he served on the student representative council of the University of Natal, alongside Steve Bantu Biko.

He also was involved in the Release Mandela Campaign as part of the Consulate Six, a group of activists who were sheltered by the British Consulate in Durban in 1984 while police were searching for the group.

The President extended his condolences to the David family and the extensive network of friends and activists of the late veteran.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

