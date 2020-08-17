Use CAMPA funds for afforestation, not for salaries: Javadekar tells states

Aiming to maximise forest carbon stock by more tree plantation, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday urged the states to use CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and not for payment of salaries. Javadekar, in a virtual meeting with state forest ministers, said 80 per cent of the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds will be utilized only for afforestation and plantation while the remaining will be for used for capacity building.

Sharing the meeting details, Javadekar tweeted, "At the States Forest Minister's meeting stressed again that states should use CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and plantation. Emphasized that CAMPA funds is not to be used for payment of salary, travelling allowances, medical expenses etc." The Union minister further said, "80 per cent of CAMPA funds to be utilized only for afforestation, plantation. Rest 20 per cent will be for capacity building etc". During the meeting with the states, the environment minister said the government was focused on enhancing forest quality and increasing tree cover to maximise carbon stock which requires several transformational changes in policies and programmes.

Forest carbon stock is the amount of carbon that has been sequestered from the atmosphere and stored within the forest ecosystem, mainly within living biomass and soil, and to a lesser extent also in dead wood and litter. Javadekar said the Ministry has taken several initiatives which include massive tree plantation, promoting urban forestry through the Nagar Van scheme, landscape-based catchment treatment of 13 major rivers, LiDAR technology-based survey of degraded forest areas for soil moisture conservation projects and launch of the National Transit Portal. "The Ministry is also going to announce implementation of School Nursery Scheme shortly," said Javadekar.

He further said these efforts by the Ministry are critical to meet the goals of the National Forest Policy, nationally determined commitments and restoration of degraded forest land. The meeting was conducted to ensure participation and coordination of all the states in taking forward various initiatives of the central government to meet national and international goals, said Gaurav Khare, an official spokesperson from the ministry. "States have shown enthusiasm and expressed cooperation with MoEF&CC in this endeavour," he said.

During the meeting, several initiatives were discussed which include the Centre's Nagar Van scheme which aims at creation of 200 Nagar Vans on forest land in a collaborative approach, involving various agencies like the forest and other departments, NGOs, corporate bodies, industries etc, for which the Ministry will be giving grants for fencing and soil moisture works, Khare said. He said the School Nursery scheme aims at involving school students from a young age in nursery and plantation operations. "The objective is to inculcate the spirit of forest and environment in the mind of young students," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Khare said the study given to the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) for rejuvenation of 13 major rivers will promote forestry along rivers, increase ground water recharge and reduce erosion. Similarly, LiDAR technology using airborne method will assist the degraded land for construction of soil measures, the ministry said..