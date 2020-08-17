Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP

Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:03 IST
Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at some places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Monday
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state
The department has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning to be very likely to occur at isolated places over the state on Tuesday. Rain and thundershower is very likely at many places on August 19.
