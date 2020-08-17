10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile postponed

The tenth session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which was scheduled to take place from 16-24 September, 2020, has been postponed until March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

This announcement was made by the parliament's Speaker Pema Jungney and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok during a press conference here on Monday. “This decision has been taken considering the rising urgency situation across the world caused by COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China,” said Jungney. Even though, the September session shall not be convened, important matters related to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be considered without any negligence, some officials of the parliament said.