2 persons arrested, 4 quintal of ganja seized in Odisha

Two persons werearrested and four quintal of ganja seized from them by policein Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Monday, an official said

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vanat Tarakuthi on NH-18 and seized the ganja which was beingtransported in polythene packets, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) ofBetnoti police station, Ashok Kumar Nayak said

Two persons who were taking the ganja, valued at morethan Rs 15 lakh, to Bihar from Bhubaneswar were arrested andfurther investigation is in progress, the IIC said.