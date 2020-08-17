2 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra
Two Naxals of the banned JPC were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said. They were arrested from Dhangada in Tandwa police station area in connection with an extortion case, an officer said. The two Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) members were demanding money from the workers of a company in the area. A manager of the firm has also been arrested for aiding them, he said.
The two Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) members were demanding money from the workers of a company in the area. A manager of the firm has also been arrested for aiding them, he said. A country-made pistol of 7.65 mm bore, two bullets, a SIM card, and three mobile phones used for making extortion calls were seized from them, he added.
