947 departures, 945 arrivals till Day 85 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

There have been total 947 departures and 945 arrivals of flights till day 85 of the resumption of domestic air travel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:03 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

There have been total of 947 departures and 945 arrivals of flights till day 85 of the resumption of domestic air travel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. "Indians continue to fly high. Domestic operations on August 16, 2020, Day 85 till 23.59 hrs. Departures 93,639 passengers handled. Arrivals 89,887 passengers handled. Total movements 1,892, footfalls at airports 183,526," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.

