Flood situation in Bihar grim as water level in Ganga rises

Several other rivers, including Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Khiroi and Ghaghra, are flowing above the danger level at different places in the state, the bulletin said. Over the last 24 hours, the number of people affected increased by 11,771, taking the total number of people suffering due to the floods to 81,56,127.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:22 IST
The flood situation in Bihar remained grim, affecting 81.56 lakh people in 16 districts with the water level in Ganga continuing to rise on Monday, officials said. The water level of the river increased by 5-24 cm in Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, and at Digha Ghat in Patna, as per a bulletin issued by the state Water Resources Department.

The river's water level at the Gandhi Ghat here was 48.62 meters, which is 2 cm above the danger mark, it said. The river also crossed the danger mark by 6 cm at Hathidah where the water was flowing at a level of 41.82 meters.

This is the first time this season that the Ganga breached the danger mark in the state capital, an official said, adding that the water level of the river will rise further over the next few weeks as its tributaries witnesses a spate. Several other rivers, including Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Khiroi and Ghaghra, are flowing above the danger level at different places in the state, the bulletin said.

Over the last 24 hours, the number of people affected increased by 11,771, taking the total number of people suffering due to the floods to 81,56,127. Total 1,311 panchayat areas in 130 blocks of 16 districts have been hit by the floods, according to the bulletin.

These districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa. So far, 25 people have died in the state in flood- related incidents. Eleven people have lost their lives in Darbhanga, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran, and two each in Saran and Siwan, the bulletin said.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are the worst-hit districts with 20.61 lakh and 18.98 lakh people, respectively, suffering due to the floods. In East Champaran, 10.19 lakh people have been affected, it said.

So far, 5.46 lakh people have been evacuated by 33 teams of the disaster response forces, it added Total 12,670 people are lodged in 10 relief camps in the state, while 5.30 lakh people are having food at 653 community kitchens. All embankments under the Water Resources Department are safe, it said.

