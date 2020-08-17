Left Menu
Development News Edition

161 more discharged from Delhi's largest COVID care centre

A total of 161 people were discharged on Monday from the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID care centre in the national capital after they recovered from coronavirus, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:24 IST
161 more discharged from Delhi's largest COVID care centre

A total of 161 people were discharged on Monday from the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID care centre in the national capital after they recovered from coronavirus, officials said. The patients who got well and were allowed to go home included 39 women, they said.

"Till now, 1,515 COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to this centre out of which 1,127 patients have been successfully treated by the team of ITBP doctors and paramedical staff. 161 people were discharged on Monday," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. ITBP Additional Director General (ADG) Amrit Mohan Prasad and other senior officials sent off the recovered patients after presenting them a rose bud and a health certificate each, he said.

The centre, with a strength of over 10,000 beds, started functioning in the national capital from July 5 at the Radha Soami Beas in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi. The facility has two segments -- a COVID care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases are treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre (DCHC).

As per the scheme, the CCC will have 90 per cent beds while DCHC will have the rest 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have oxygen support system. The border guarding force is the nodal agency for running the centre after being directed for the same by the Union Home Ministry.

A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility. The total bed capacity can be ramped up to 10,200 at this centre which is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields combined -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

Officials have said this is the largest COVID-19 care centre in the country. The south Delhi district administration is providing administrative support to the centre apart from the volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo Ebola responders strike over unpaid salaries

Adds comment from provincial health minister By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 17 Reuters - H ealth workers responding to an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo have gone on strike over unpaid wages, hurtin...

Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, hi...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief visited Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saudi Arabia to take a firmer lin...

UPDATE 1-Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states

Right wing demonstrators fought with leftist counter protesters in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. Groups ranging from an anti-government patriot group in Portland, Oregon to alt-right Proud B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020