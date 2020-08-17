Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Over 2,200 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Two people were arrested and challans issued to owners of more than 2,200 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:41 IST
Noida: Over 2,200 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Two people were arrested and challans issued to owners of more than 2,200 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Nine vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 6,544 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.  "Four FIRs were registered and two people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 5,243 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,214 of them while another nine were impounded," the police said in a statement. A total of Rs 2,09,900 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo Ebola responders strike over unpaid salaries

Adds comment from provincial health minister By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 17 Reuters - H ealth workers responding to an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo have gone on strike over unpaid wages, hurtin...

Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, hi...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief visited Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saudi Arabia to take a firmer lin...

UPDATE 1-Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states

Right wing demonstrators fought with leftist counter protesters in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. Groups ranging from an anti-government patriot group in Portland, Oregon to alt-right Proud B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020