Naidu condoles Pandit Jasraj's death
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of music legend Pandit Jasraj, saying he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music. Over his eight decades-long career, he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Om Shanti," the vice president said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:46 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of music legend Pandit Jasraj, saying he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music. Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.
"Saddened to learn about demise of Pandit Jasraj, the master Indian classical vocalist. Over his eight decades-long career, he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," the vice president said.
