Naidu condoles Pandit Jasraj's death

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of music legend Pandit Jasraj, saying he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music. Over his eight decades-long career, he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Om Shanti," the vice president said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

