Ghaziabad gets new municipal commissioner

Mahendra Singh Tanwar, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, will be the new Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, replacing Dinesh Chandra Singh, a senior official said on Monday. Dinesh Chandra Singh has been shifted to Kanpur Dehat as the district magistrate, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

He said Tanwar will take charge on Tuesday. Tanwar, who originally belongs to Haryana’s Rohtak, was earlier posted as the Etah SDM for two years from 2017 to 2019. He had also worked as the chief development officer (CDO) of Shahjahanpur district.