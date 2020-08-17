Ghaziabad gets new municipal commissioner
Mahendra Singh Tanwar, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, will be the new Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, replacing Dinesh Chandra Singh, a senior official said on Monday. Tanwar, who originally belongs to Haryana’s Rohtak, was earlier posted as the Etah SDM for two years from 2017 to 2019.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:04 IST
Mahendra Singh Tanwar, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, will be the new Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, replacing Dinesh Chandra Singh, a senior official said on Monday. Dinesh Chandra Singh has been shifted to Kanpur Dehat as the district magistrate, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.
He said Tanwar will take charge on Tuesday. Tanwar, who originally belongs to Haryana’s Rohtak, was earlier posted as the Etah SDM for two years from 2017 to 2019. He had also worked as the chief development officer (CDO) of Shahjahanpur district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahendra Singh Tanwar
- Ghaziabad
- Kanpur Dehat
- Shahjahanpur
- Haryana
- Rohtak
ALSO READ
Arms licenses of criminals, kin to be revoked: Ghaziabad SSP
Ghaziabad: Police launch drive against misuse of licensed weapons
6 held in connection with Ghaziabad robbery, 1 injured in retaliatory firing
6 robbers held in Ghaziabad; cash, ornaments recovered
Ghaziabad, Noida jail inmates get video messages on Raksha Bandhan