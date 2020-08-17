Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gorakhpur anti-traffickung unit rescues 19 children

“Surya Pratap Mishra, Uttar Pradesh coordinator for the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, had tipped off police that human traffickers are taking children from Bihar’s Araria to Delhi by bus,” he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:31 IST
Gorakhpur anti-traffickung unit rescues 19 children

An anti-human trafficking unit of the Gorakhpur police on Monday rescued 19 minor children, said an official. It also arrested nine people on the charge of human trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the Jagdishpur area and started checking buses coming from Bihar at Madapar Koni Tiraha and caught nine human traffickers besides rescuing 19 children, unit Inspector Ajit Pratap Singh said

He said the rescued children were handed over to the Childline, an NGO attached with the Department of Women and Child Development. “Surya Pratap Mishra, Uttar Pradesh coordinator for the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, had tipped off police that human traffickers are taking children from Bihar’s Araria to Delhi by bus,” he said. The traffickers have been booked under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act-2016 , he said. “Human-trafficking is an organised crime and it is a matter of investigation how big their network is. Nine traffickers have been arrested and the counselling of the rescued children is going on,” SP (Crime) Ashok Kumar Verma said

After counselling, it may become clear how the traffickers were able to carry them away, the SP said. The accused have been identified as Mohd Hashim, Mohd Zahid, Tshtiyaq, Shamshad, Murshid, Maroof, Noor Hassan, Shahid and Haseeb. All belong to Bihar’s Araria, he added.PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nightclubs to remain closed to public under level 2 of lockdown

While people will be able to buy alcohol and drink at restaurants, bars or shebeens, the doors of nightclubs will remain closed to the public under level 2 of the lockdown.Having seen how young people have carried the virus to the elderly f...

Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.

Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session Speaker....

SeQuent Scientific appoints Neeraj Bharadwaj, Rahul Mukim as additional directors

Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the companys additional directors, with effect from Monday. Bharadwaj and Mukim have&#160;been nominated by C...

Trump administration approves oil leasing in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre 7.7 million hectares refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades.The decision b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020