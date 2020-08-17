Left Menu
Heavy rains, multiple landslides in HP's Kangra; 2 jawans killed in car crash

Debris due to heavy landslide in Shimla-Matour National Highway 88 near Samela Tunnel led to halting of vehicular traffic. There was no traffic movement since morning on Dharamshala-Gaggal main road due to a landslide near Skoh. Authorities said efforts are underway to restore the route.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:50 IST
Two Army jawans died on Monday when the car they were traveling in skidded and crashed into a tree amid heavy rains on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway here, police said. The crash took place around 18 km from Dharamshala on the national highway early morning with car driver Vinay sustaining injuries, who was admitted to Tanda Medical College, they added.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Des Raj of Jaisinghpur and Ravi of Baijnath. The duo were on their way to catch a train at Pathankot to join back for duty after their leave. The area surrounding Kangra has been experiencing very heavy rain since Sunday night with Gaggal recording the maximum rainfall in Himachal Pradesh with 127 mm followed by Nagrota Surian with 71 mm, Guler with 62 mm and Jogindernagar with 56 mm.

The heavy rains led to landslides that disrupted vehicular traffic as several roads were blocked. Debris due to heavy landslide in Shimla-Matour National Highway 88 near Samela Tunnel led to halting of vehicular traffic. Apart from this, Sameerpur-Kangra Link Road, Old Kangra Contact Road and Rajal-Nandrul-Kangra Road have also been closed due to damage to the roads. There was no traffic movement since morning on Dharamshala-Gaggal main road due to a landslide near Skoh.

Authorities said efforts are underway to restore the route.

