Passenger injured in AIE flight crash dies
A 68-year old passenger injured in the recent crash of Air India Express flight near here died at a hospital on Monday, officials said. According to the private multi-speciality hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, where he was undergoing treatment, the man died due to cardiac arrest.
Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said the passenger's injuries were not serious and the hospital report said the death was due to cardiac arrest. "We do not know if he died due to injuries suffered in the crash or if it was cardiac arrest. A post-mortem is being done tomorrow only after which the exact cause of his death will be known", he told PTI.
Eighteen people, including the two pilots, were killed when theflightfrom Dubai with 190 people on board, overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport in Malappuram district, fell into a valley about 35 feet deep and broke into pieces. More than 170 people were injured in the crash and at least 92 of them had been discharged from various hospitals.
