Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Incessant rains kill 7 in two days; NDRF teams deployed

Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat in the last two days as intense spells caused flooding and water-logging, prompting the government to deploy 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in the state, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:38 IST
Guj: Incessant rains kill 7 in two days; NDRF teams deployed

Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat in the last two days as intense spells caused flooding and water-logging, prompting the government to deploy 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in the state, officials said on Monday. Widespread rains lashed many areas in the state in the day, with Mandvi taluka in Surat receiving 249 mm of downpour between 6 am and 6 pm.

The Met department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places" in different parts of the state during the next three days. "Seven persons have died in various rain-related incidents in Gujarat on August 15 and 16. We have deployed 13 teams of the NDRF to tackle any emergency situation," Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Heavy rains prompted authorities to suspend traffic on 195 roads, including 16 state highways, during the day, a government release said. Dolvan in Tapi district received 205 mm rainfall, followed by Talala in Gir-Somnath (180 mm), Valod in Tapi (156 mm), Vansda in Navsari (155 mm), Waghai in Dang (135 mm), Mahuva in Surat (132 mm), Vyara in Tapi (114 mm) and Jodia in Jamnagar (110 mm), the release said.

Rains also lashed parts of arid Kutch district, including Mandvi (133 mm) and Mundra (132 mm), it said. The fresh spell of rains has lifted water stocks in several dams.

Gujarat has so far received 79.44 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release said. A high alert has been issued as 94 dams are 90 per cent filled, while an alert has been sounded for 10 dams which are 80 to 90 per cent full.

74 dams are filled 70 to 80 per cent of their capacity while 87 dams are holding less than 70 per cent of water against their capacity, as per the government..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

JK: 2 militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants carried out an attack which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of th...

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

The Department of the Interior on Monday approved an oil and gas leasing programme within Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the sprawling home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt sign...

Facebook issue: BJP MP in war of words with IT Parl panel chief Tharoor, Moitra

A Twitter duel erupted on Monday between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Opposition MPs Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology, and Mahua Moitra over the prospect of the panel seeking views of Fa...

IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara on Aug 18

An orange alert has been sounded for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra for Tuesday with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, a Met department official said on Monday. A forecast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020