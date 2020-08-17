Left Menu
Development News Edition

ILO project working with locals to promote fairer recruitment practices in Mexico

Fair recruitment has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic because agricultural workers have been categorized as essential workers.

ILO | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:50 IST
ILO project working with locals to promote fairer recruitment practices in Mexico
According to Yunyuney Martínez, Chief Manager at AHIFORES, their members are increasingly willing to move towards more regulated recruitment systems where they take the lead in recruitment and monitoring of their labour supply chain. Image Credit: Pixabay

Farmers and workers on the Mexico-Guatemala border have long relied on informal cross-border migrant labour, although these practices open the way to exploitation and abuse, and in the era of COVID-19, increase health and safety risks. Now, an ILO project is working with local organizations to promote fairer and safer recruitment practices.

Luis López*, the owner of a coffee finca (farm) in the Mexican state of Chiapas, is worried. Like most coffee producers near the southern border, he relies on migrant Guatemalan workers, mostly informally recruited and employed, to pick and prepare his high-quality coffee for export. But this year the COVID-19 crisis has closed the border, and he fears he will not be able to gather the harvest in September.

Meanwhile, in the Guatemalan border town of Huehuetenango, Manuel Rosales* waits anxiously to hear from the informal recruiters (enganchadores) if and when he will be able to cross into Mexico for informal, seasonal, agricultural work. He and his colleagues worry that the pandemic-related restrictions may mean jobs are not available or that the working conditions or wages may be poor.

This type of informal, seasonal migration is particular to border areas and makes it challenging to regulate and enforce good recruitment practices. Informal recruitment is common in the region's agriculture sector and is done through informal networks, such as family, acquaintances, or the enganchadores.

A lack of information on formal recruitment systems, the seasonal nature of the work, difficulties in cross-border recruiting, and the paperwork involved in registering formal workers, mean that migrant workers and employers tend to use irregular systems. In some cases, the enganchadores may even supervise workers and distribute salaries. But this also makes it more difficult to prevent exploitation and abuse.

Informal practices carry no legal protection and are difficult to regulate. The situation can be worse for women migrants, those on tied visas (tying them to a particular employer or to a spouse on a visa), or indigenous migrant workers who may not speak Spanish.

Fair recruitment has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic because agricultural workers have been categorized as essential workers. So, ensuring their health and safety during recruitment, transportation, and at the workplace and in employer-provided accommodation is particularly important.

Addressing the challenges

To address these challenges and promote fair recruitment in agriculture supply chains, the ILO's EU-funded REFRAME project is working with a number of Mexican agricultural associations, including the Coffee and Banana Producers' Associations of the Soconusco Region in southern Chiapas, the International Produce Alliance to Promote a Socially Responsible Industry (AHIFORES), and the civil society organization, Verité.

According to Yunyuney Martínez, Chief Manager at AHIFORES, their members are increasingly willing to move towards more regulated recruitment systems where they take the lead in recruitment and monitoring of their labour supply chain.

"We understand fair recruitment as the first 'link of the chain' in the creation of an integral labour ecosystem that is fair and successful," Martinez says. "As a result of the COVID-19 crisis we have seen both workers and employers concerns around the upcoming season, both in terms of ensuring labour supply and safe and healthy working conditions. Thus we are committed to providing all the necessary tools to ensure our sector keeps functioning and even sets an example on how to do so under the current crisis".

Support for better systemsTogether, the ILO and AHIFORES are developing tools and standards – in line with international labour standards and the General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment – to help the alliance's members adopt fair recruitment practices.

Projects include creating a Fair Recruitment Toolkit for the Agriculture Sector, which will help members obtain AHIFORES certification, and conducting a rapid assessment on how the sector's needs are evolving during the COVID-19 crisis.

The ILO is also working with the agency CIERTO (which focuses on the fair recruitment of agricultural workers) to develop a practical guide for recruiting essential agricultural workers during the crisis.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves 1-day mandated Vidhan Sabha session

Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave go-ahead for Vidhan Sabha to convene on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session on Monday. The decision was taken for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.Meanwhile, the Punjab...

Constitute Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe nexus between BJP and Facebook: Yechury

Communist Party of India Marxist CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday demanded constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe allegations of a nexus between the BJP and Facebook. Constitute a Joint Parliamentary Commi...

Man carrying Rs 25,000 reward arrested after encounter in Sonipat

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five cartridges from their possession.During a pr...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020