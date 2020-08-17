Left Menu
Cop suspended for sending obscene texts, videos to woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A police inspector has been suspended here for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a woman on WhatsApp, officials said on Monday. The woman recently had a dispute with her in-laws after which a case was registered in Sikandrabad police station and the investigation was handed over to the inspector, they said. The policeman asked for the woman's mobile number and later allegedly starting sending her obscene videos and texts, the officials said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:27 IST
A police inspector has been suspended here for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a woman on WhatsApp, officials said on Monday. The woman recently had a dispute with her in-laws after which a case was registered in Sikandrabad police station and the investigation was handed over to the inspector, they said.

The policeman asked for the woman's mobile number and later allegedly starting sending her obscene videos and texts, the officials said. The woman then approached Bulandshahr SSP and lodged a complaint against the inspector.

After the allegations against the inspector were verified during preliminary investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh suspended him and issued orders for a departmental inquiry into the matter..

