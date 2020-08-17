Telangana to convene assembly monsoon session from September 7

The Telangana Government on Monday decided to convene the Assembly session from September 7, saying decisions on several important issues related to the state have to be taken. The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held discussions with several ministers at Pragati Bhavan, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The CM and the ministers were of the view that holding the session for 20 days with 15 working days would lead to comprehensive discussions on important issues, it said. Rao asked ministers and officials to prepare for the assembly meetings as there would be various bills, resolutions, and policy decisions to be introduced in the house.

He directed Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy and Secretary of the Telangana Legislature V Narasimha Charyulu to ensure that members adhered to the physical distance in accordance with the COVID-19 rules. Meanwhile, another release from the Chief Minister's Office said there is a possibility of cultivating up to 1.40 crore acres in Telangana during this monsoon season, resulting in an increase in the use of fertilizers.

As of August 14 last year, the state had consumed 8.06 lakh tonnes of fertilizers. The release said that as of August 14 this year, farmers had taken 15.89 lakh tonnes of fertilizers.

Since it has been estimated that 22.30 lakh tonnes would be consumed this year during the monsoon season, the departments concerned have been instructed to make necessary arrangements, the release said.