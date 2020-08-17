Left Menu
PM to deliver inaugural address at First World Solar Technology Summit on Sept 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the First World Solar Technology Summit virtually on September 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the First World Solar Technology Summit virtually on September 8. The objective of the event is to bring the spotlight on state-of-the-art technologies as well as next-generation technologies which will provide impetus to the efforts towards harnessing solar energy more efficiently.

In a release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated, RK Singh, President of the ISA Assembly and Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, today shared details of the First World Solar Technology Summit being organised by ISA on a virtual platform on September 8. ISA would also be launching the ISA Journal on Solar Energy (I JOSE) that would help authors from across the globe to publish their articles on solar energy, during the event. The articles in this journal would be reviewed by global experts and will reach the member countries through ISA's vast network of NFPs (National Focal points) and STAR (Solar Technology and Application Resource centres) centres, the Ministry informed.

High-level dignitaries from the world of Scientific Research and Development and a CEO's conclave will set the tone of the deliberations on low cost, innovative and affordable solar technologies. Senior government functionaries, heads of global corporations, financial and multilateral institutions, civil society, foundations, and think-tanks will be present during the inaugural session.

The event will hold four technical sessions that would be available to the participants in different languages namely English, Spanish, French, and Arabic. Leading companies and research organisations from across the world will present their work during these sessions and will deliberate on the latest trends in solar technologies. (ANI)

