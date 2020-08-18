Left Menu
Development News Edition

Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjacent building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:17 IST
Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjacent building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi Architecture College in Bandra (west), an official said.

"Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm. According to the BMC official, the fire brigade has tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot.

One of the two injured persons has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. The operation to remove debris is still going on, the BMC official said late night.

Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told PTI after visiting the spot that the ground plus three storey building was classified in the C-1 category of dilapidated buildings, and hence it was already vacated. "The building collapsed on the compound wall of the adjacent building, blocking a narrow passage as well access from both ends to the neighbouring building, which has a commercial office," he said.

Mumbai has been receiving intermittent showers since the last two days.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York Citys most notorious unsolved killings, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday. The offic...

MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe in Bengaluru violence

Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into incident. Murthy told ANI over phone that he has urged Chief Minister BS Y...

U.S. postmaster general, board chair to testify before House panel on Aug. 24

New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the chair of the Postal Service board of governors will testify next week before a U.S. House panel investigating whether recent service changes have slowed mail deliveries, the Postal Service con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020