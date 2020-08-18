Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjacent building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi Architecture College in Bandra (west), an official said.

"Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm. According to the BMC official, the fire brigade has tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot.

One of the two injured persons has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. The operation to remove debris is still going on, the BMC official said late night.

Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told PTI after visiting the spot that the ground plus three storey building was classified in the C-1 category of dilapidated buildings, and hence it was already vacated. "The building collapsed on the compound wall of the adjacent building, blocking a narrow passage as well access from both ends to the neighbouring building, which has a commercial office," he said.

Mumbai has been receiving intermittent showers since the last two days.