Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worker killed, four others injured in chemical unit blast

A fire brigade officer at the site said another worker was missing after the incident which took place in the Boisar MIDC area near here in Palghar district. Chief of the Disaster Cell of the Palghar district, Vivekanand Kadam, said dio chloride benzamine enzol chemical preparation was underway at the unit when the explosion occurred.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:17 IST
Worker killed, four others injured in chemical unit blast

A worker died and four others received severe wounds in a blast in a chemical unit near here in Maharashtra on Monday evening, officials said. A fire brigade officer at the site said another worker was missing after the incident which took place in the Boisar MIDC area near here in Palghar district.

Chief of the Disaster Cell of the Palghar district, Vivekanand Kadam, said dio chloride benzamine enzol chemical preparation was underway at the unit when the explosion occurred. Kadam said the worker who lost his life in the explosion was identified as Sandeep Kushawaha (30).

Four other workers were seriously injured in the blast and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said. At the time of the blast, there where more than a dozen workers in the plant, Kadam said.

The fire officer said immediately upon getting the message about the blast at about 7.30 pm, two fire engines were rushed to the spot. The Boisar police are probing the incident.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York Citys most notorious unsolved killings, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday. The offic...

MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe in Bengaluru violence

Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into incident. Murthy told ANI over phone that he has urged Chief Minister BS Y...

U.S. postmaster general, board chair to testify before House panel on Aug. 24

New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the chair of the Postal Service board of governors will testify next week before a U.S. House panel investigating whether recent service changes have slowed mail deliveries, the Postal Service con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020