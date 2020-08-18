Left Menu
Development News Edition

New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established

The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Presiding Member of the Lottery Grants Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-08-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 07:09 IST
New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established
“Community groups responded incredibly to the initial lockdown and continue to play a vital role in supporting the most vulnerable people and communities,” Minister Martin said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new lottery fund worth $40 million has been established to focus on community and social initiatives in response to COVID-19.

The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Presiding Member of the Lottery Grants Board.

"Community groups responded incredibly to the initial lockdown and continue to play a vital role in supporting the most vulnerable people and communities," Minister Martin said.

"The Lottery Grants Board wants to help these groups as they provide support, rebuild and strengthen our communities and help with the recovery.

"The funding will be able to be used to support groups that have lost access to funding sources, have extra demand for their services or are now working in different ways in responding to COVID-19."

The Fund will provide one-off grants and is expected to be up and running in the last quarter of the year.

"A key element of the Fund is that it will be adaptable as further information about community need and the approach of other funders becomes clearer," Mrs Martin said.

"The Board wants to ensure its administration provides quick decision making and low compliance costs."

The Minister said the new Fund was possible as Lotto NZ has been able to maintain the levels of funding provided to the Board through the COVID-19 period and its 2020/21 forecast profit remains the same as last year.

It is intended the one-off Fund will remain open until all of its funding has been distributed.

The Minister also announced that $178 million has been allocated to the Board's core distribution committees for 2020/21.

"This will support social initiatives, marae, community facilities, heritage, environment activities, outdoor safety, health research and individuals with disabilities and is the same level of funding as last year.

"This funding is critical to help build and maintain cohesion and resilience in our communities as they respond to the impact of COVID-19."

Another $117.6 million of Lottery funding for 2020/21 will go to the Board's statutory bodies (Sport New Zealand, Creative New Zealand, New Zealand Film Commission and Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision). This funding makes a significant contribution to these sectors, Minister Martin said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....

New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established

A new lottery fund worth 40 million has been established to focus on community and social initiatives in response to COVID-19.The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Pres...

Government to help fund construction of rail hub in Rangitīkei

The Government will help fund the construction of a rail hub in Rangitkei dedicated to handling and transporting logs from around the lower North Island, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.The facility, to be built at the key...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020