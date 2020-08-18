Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolling blackouts warning issued for 3 million California homes

The agency running California's power grid warned that millions of homes could be hit by rolling blackouts imposed on Monday to manage overwhelming energy demands caused by an extreme heat wave baking the state for a fourth straight day.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:04 IST
Rolling blackouts warning issued for 3 million California homes

The agency running California's power grid warned that millions of homes could be hit by rolling blackouts imposed on Monday to manage overwhelming energy demands caused by an extreme heat wave baking the state for a fourth straight day. Officials for the California Independent System Operator estimated that peak electricity consumption on Monday would likely exceed available supply statewide by as much as 4,400 megawatts - roughly equivalent to the amount of power needed by 3.3 million homes.

A lapse of that magnitude would mark the most severe shortfall to strike California's grid since 2001, the last time utilities in the state essentially rationed energy in the form of rolling blackouts, said Ralph Cavanagh, energy co-director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group. The controlled power disruptions, with alternating blocks of utility customers losing electricity for one or two hours at a time, are designed to prevent excess demand from triggering a more widespread collapse of the grid that could last days.

An earlier round of rotating outages this weekend affected around 408,000 customers of four utilities across California, more than half of them served by Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Stephen Berberich, president and CEO of the Independent System Operator, told reporters on a conference call that Monday's blackouts could run from late afternoon to late evening.

The full extent of outages is a moving target that hinges largely on how much energy customers might conserve during the day as part of a Flex Alert declared by the agency on Sunday, urging consumers to voluntarily scale back electricity use. The latest power crunch follows a series of large-scale shutdowns imposed by PG&E and other utilities during wind storms last fall as a precaution against wildfires being sparked by downed transmission lines. Large swaths of the state's power grid were de-energized for days during those shutoffs.

The current heat wave, which has roasted parts of Southern California in triple-digit temperatures since Friday, was attributed to an enormous high-pressure system over much of the Western United States, and was expected last through Wednesday. The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached in Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert on Sunday afternoon, where it soared to 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius).

The state's power grid was also pushed to its limits over the weekend by sporadic winds that disrupted wind farm power generation and the system failure of a key natural gas power plant, officials said. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered an investigation into the blackouts and signed an emergency proclamation seeking to free up excess energy capacity. (https://bit.ly/3g5fFt4)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...

Braves stun Nats with 2 9th-inning HRs

The Atlanta Braves got a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun the visiting Washington Nationals 7-6 on Monday night. The Braves came ...

8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country. A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020